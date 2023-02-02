Renishaw benefits from growing demand for 3D printing

Rising labour costs weigh on profit margins

Management confident in medium-term growth from semiconductors

Renishaw (RSW) sells equipment used for precision manufacturing. The semiconductor industry drove demand last year, but now we are nearing the bottom of the cycle the need for Renishaw’s equipment has slowed. This has been offset by increased demand for its additive manufacturing (known as 3D printing) machines, which are being used to make parts across electronic, healthcare, aerospace and defence sectors.