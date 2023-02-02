/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Renishaw benefits from growing demand for 3D printing

The precision manufacturer has offset weakening demand from semiconductors by selling more 3D printing machines
Renishaw benefits from growing demand for 3D printing
February 2, 2023
  • Rising labour costs weigh on profit margins
  • Management confident in medium-term growth from semiconductors

Renishaw (RSW) sells equipment used for precision manufacturing. The semiconductor industry drove demand last year, but now we are nearing the bottom of the cycle the need for Renishaw’s equipment has slowed. This has been offset by increased demand for its additive manufacturing (known as 3D printing) machines, which are being used to make parts across electronic, healthcare, aerospace and defence sectors. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data