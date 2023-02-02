The FTSE 350 Review 2023

Two intertwined stories dominated the world’s thoughts last year: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising inflation and interest rates. In that context, it’s no surprise that the domestic-focused FTSE 250 struggled for much of 2022, in contrast to the large-cap index’s array of energy giants, dollar earners and banks.

Yet although two banks sit atop the FTSE 350 total return performance tables for the past 12 months, they aren’t large caps – and nor are they household names. Georgian lenders Bank of Georgia (BGEO) and TBC Bank (TBCG) have prospered from more business flowing through the country’s economy after trade routes in Russia were shut off. Georgian geopolitical risk is also now deemed to be lower given its neighbour’s focus will be on Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

If those are complex investment cases that arguably only make sense in retrospect, there were more obvious winners, too. They included BAE Systems (BA.) and Glencore (GLEN), both of which benefited in their own way from the war and its repercussions.

Our summary of sector performance confirms that aerospace & defence and industrial miners did well in sum last year. But a rising tide doesn’t always lift all boats, which means stock selection remains vital: for every BAE, there was a Rolls-Royce (RR.), and for every Glencore there was a Ferrexpo (FXPO).

And to be clear, last year’s winners are far from guaranteed to do likewise in 2023 – particularly if investors’ current hopes of a peak in inflation, an end to rate hikes and a more benign economic outlook are fulfilled.

There is a long way to go before those theories can be confirmed. Central bankers, who keep a wary eye on asset prices and their implications, may even have provided another corrective of their own by the time this supplement is published. As it stands, however, the FTSE 250 and other growth stocks’ rally over the past four months is starting to turn heads again.

Opportunities will exist whatever the fate of those hopes. To return to the banking sector, the UK’s lenders look well positioned to capitalise on all but the very bleakest economic outcomes this year. And the lesson of last year should also be that indiscriminate selling, such as that seen for the likes of housebuilders, real estate investment trusts (Reits) and retailers, can create attractive entry points. It is much easier to exceed expectations when the consensus is pricing in nothing but bad news – particularly if individual companies have all been tarred with the same brush.

In the analysis that follows, we attempt to highlight some of the standouts in each sector, as well as running the rule over industries as a whole.