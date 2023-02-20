Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

Meta Verified will cost $12 a month

If it performs as poorly as 'Twitter Blue' it will have little immediate impact on revenue

Mark Zuckerburg announced on Instagram over the weekend that Meta (US:META) will launch a paid subscription service for the first time in its almost 20-year history, allowing Facebook and Instagram users to verify their accounts. This follows a move by Twitter last year to raise revenue by charging users to have their identities verified on the site.

The new Meta 'verified' product will cost $11.99 (£10) per month on web and $14.99 per month on mobile.