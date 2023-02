Ambitious 2025 margin targets

Progress still needed in orthopaedics

There were no nasty surprises lurking in Smith & Nephew’s (SN.) 2022 results. But investors can't celebrate just yet. Revenue was flat – though this had largely been anticipated – and rising costs ate into profits. The medical technology group is currently striving to break a pattern of underperformance, with management introducing a 12-point plan for growth last year.