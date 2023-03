Revenue and Ebitda above market forecasts

Occupancy at 60 per cent

PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) has turned a profit for the first time since Covid struck, with booking momentum continuing into January and February.

The hospitality real estate group, which develops, owns and operates hotels and resorts, comfortably beat revenue and profit expectations in 2022, and said that demand for leisure and corporate travel and events had continued to strengthen across all markets.