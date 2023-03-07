Fresnillo loses shine but analysts hopeful on 2023

Profits tumble as sales fall and costs rise

Dividend down but ahead of expectations

Miner Fresnillo (FRES) can hardly be accused of having a silver tongue – the company warned investors of tougher conditions throughout 2022 and now its profits have tumbled. Weaker silver prices, lower gold production and higher costs at its Mexican mines knocked cash profits for the year by 38 per cent to $751mn (£626mn).

But the company has managed to exceed dividend expectations with its final payout for the year, coming in at 13.4ȼ, beating Peel Hunt’s 10ȼ forecast.