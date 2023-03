Customer numbers up by 11 per cent

Increased motor claims frequency

Fewer cars, fewer claims. Some time ago, the Association of British Insurers confirmed that the number of motor insurance claims settled by insurers fell by 19 per cent in 2020. The challenge for insurers was readjusting premium rates in expectation that motorists would eventually return to their vehicles. Underwriting is always a fraught process, but risk management took on a whole new dimension during the pandemic.