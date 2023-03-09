WANdisco suspends trading after potential fraud

WANdisco (WAN) has suspended the trading of its shares after it discovered “sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings”. The company says the shares will remain suspended until it carries out an investigation. It has readied investors for "significant going concern issues" if the fraud is confirmed.

WANdisco looked to be one of the fastest growing listed UK companies this year. It had recorded $127mn (£107mn) of customer bookings last year up from just $11.9mn in 2021. Revenue was also expected to be “no less” than $24mn up from $7.2mn.

The company's software centralises data and moves it to the cloud and it said it had signed contracts with telecoms, automotive and industrial manufacturing companies in the past year. On top of that, Microsoft (US:MSFT) made the company an Azure cloud partner.