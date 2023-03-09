/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

WANdisco suspends trading after potential fraud

The software company saw massive sales growth in 2022 but now says there were "sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities" in its books
WANdisco suspends trading after potential fraud
March 9, 2023

WANdisco (WAN) has suspended the trading of its shares after it discovered “sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings”. The company says the shares will remain suspended until it carries out an investigation. It has readied investors for "significant going concern issues" if the fraud is confirmed. 

WANdisco looked to be one of the fastest growing listed UK companies this year. It had recorded $127mn (£107mn) of customer bookings last year up from just $11.9mn in 2021. Revenue was also expected to be “no less” than $24mn up from $7.2mn.

The company's software centralises data and moves it to the cloud and it said it had signed contracts with telecoms, automotive and industrial manufacturing companies in the past year. On top of that, Microsoft (US:MSFT) made the company an Azure cloud partner. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data