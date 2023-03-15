4imprint makes its mark as profits triple

Operating profit up 236 per cent

200ȼ special dividend

It’s fair to say we underestimated 4imprint (FOUR) when we downgraded it to a sell this time last year. The merchandise company, which provides its US customers with branded hoodies, t-shirts, wristbands and pens, had a staggeringly strong 2022. After a series of upgrades, organic revenue growth ultimately reached 45 per cent, while the group’s operating profit more than tripled year on year to $103mn. This was more than just a post-pandemic rebound: before Covid struck, 4imprint’s operating profit sat at $53.6mn.

Contrary to our expectations, demand for promotional products did not wane as the economic backdrop worsened. Instead, 4imprint bagged 307,000 new customers, and the average value of orders rose. While an “unusually high order backlog at the 2021 year-end” did boost revenue by $30mn, underlying demand was clearly strong.

We also misjudged the importance of 4imprint’s advertising strategy. In 2018, the group stepped up its marketing investment, moving away from old-fashioned catalogues and focusing more on TV and radio. As a result, the productivity of its marketing – its biggest single cost – has drastically improved. Revenue per marketing dollar jumped by 44 per cent year on year to $8.86, and is 59 per cent higher than pre-Covid levels.

This, together with 4imprint’s operational gearing, boosted operating margins from 6.3 per cent in 2019 to 9 per cent today, and shareholders are feeling the benefit. 4imprint’s dividend has more than tripled to 160ȼ a share, and the group has also proposed a special dividend of 200ȼ a share.

Management is clearly feeling confident, but can this momentum continue? We’ve been surprised once, and it’s clear that 4imprint has emerged from the pandemic as a stronger business with a big pile of cash. However, the company is trading on a fairly rich forward price/earnings ratio of 19 and we remain edgy about how economic conditions will ultimately affect demand – and how markets would react after such a stellar run. For now, hold.

Last IC View: Sell, 3,795p, 10 Aug 2022

4IMPRINT (FOUR) ORD PRICE: 4,555p MARKET VALUE: £1.28bn TOUCH: 4,545-4,565p 12-MONTH HIGH: 4,955p LOW: 2,175p DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.9% PE RATIO: 19 NET ASSET VALUE: 499ȼ NET CASH: $38mn