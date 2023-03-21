Alliance Pharma addresses management issues

CMA process ongoing

New operating officer appointed

Life hasn’t been easy for Alliance Pharma (APH) recently after chief executive Peter Butterfield had to step away from the business for personal reasons after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) disclosed enforcement action against Alliance for breaches in competition law in medicines supply that could have led to his disqualification as a director. In the CMA’s initial judgement, Alliance will have to pay a fine of £7.9mn, although this is now subject to appeal. According to the CMA’s case timetable, the appeals against the judgement will be heard before the competition tribunal, with hearing dates in June, July and August. With no disqualification procedure immediately forthcoming, Mr Butterfield is free to begin a phased return to work.