Playtech’s US growth prospects are enticing

B2B profit expected to increase 50 per cent

B2C could slow as economic conditions tighten

The concern with Playtech (PTC) is that as the economy weakens people will gamble less. However, there is so far no sign of a slowdown. Last year, business-to-consumer (B2C) gambling revenue increased 48 per cent to €983mn (£855mn). In part, this is because the pandemic effect in 2021 provided some easy comparators but, even then, the Italian B2C business Snaitech continued to grow in the second half of the year.