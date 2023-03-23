Playtech’s US growth prospects are enticing

- B2B profit expected to increase 50 per cent
- B2C could slow as economic conditions tighten
The concern with Playtech (PTC) is that as the economy weakens people will gamble less. However, there is so far no sign of a slowdown. Last year, business-to-consumer (B2C) gambling revenue increased 48 per cent to €983mn (£855mn). In part, this is because the pandemic effect in 2021 provided some easy comparators but, even then, the Italian B2C business Snaitech continued to grow in the second half of the year.