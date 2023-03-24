/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

More value in Wetherspoons’ pints than in its shares

Interest rate swap sales allow the company to bring down debt
More value in Wetherspoons’ pints than in its shares
March 24, 2023
  • Margins improving but still way below pre-pandemic levels
  • Shares trade at 40 times forecast earnings

Things are looking brighter for J D Wetherspoon (JDW). Like-for-like sales for the six months to 29 January were up 13 per cent on the prior year and were 5 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. Over the past seven weeks, like-for-like sales were up 15 per cent on last year, although the pub chain is still battling with what chairman Tim Martin described as “ferocious” inflationary pressures. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data