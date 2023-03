Management says net cash will increase next year

Q4 2022 “most successful quarter ever”

There is no obvious reason for TinyBuild’s (TBLD) dramatic share price decline in the past year. One broker said its failure to publish organic growth figures was limiting confidence, while another blamed the poor reviews for recent game Hello Neighbour 2. There is also the company’s tendency to capitalise its game development costs so that they don't hit the profit line.