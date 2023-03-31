Return to 'gig economy' highlights issues with delivery shares

Key sector players are still lossmaking

Deliveroo will be challenged at UK Supreme Court

Employment practices at the food delivery technology companies are once again being called into question after Just Eat (JET) confirmed it was laying off 1,700 delivery workers in the UK and going back to the much-maligned gig economy model. This comes as the major delivery companies face further profitability challenges, as consumer spending slows.

The company had brought on delivery riders and drivers as employees with hourly wages, pensions and sick leave, from 2020 across six UK cities. This differentiated it from competitors.