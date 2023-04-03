Glencore in sharp coal u-turn with $23bn Teck offer

Glencore (GLEN) has launched a sharp change in direction on coal by planning a major takeover and company breakup that would see its assets combined with Canadian giant Teck Resources (US:TECK), and then split up.

The proposal said one company would hold the thermal and metallurgical coal mines, while the combined base metals mines and commodity trading businesses would be seperate.

This comes after Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle and his predecessor Ivan Glasenberg had said the company would run their coal mines down to zero production and move away from the fossil fuel. Nagle repeated that approach in February.