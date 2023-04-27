/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Capricorn Energy cash pile to go to shareholders

The company is effectively $757mn in cash with a handful of oil and gas assets attached
Capricorn Energy cash pile to go to shareholders
April 27, 2023
  • Commitment to return excess capital to shareholders
  • Expected 2023 production of 32,000-36,000 barrels

Like a mule with a spinning wheel, the former Capricorn Energy (CNE) board had seemed unable to fix on a use for its significant cash pile. That $757mn (£607mn) in cash came after years of arbitration with the Indian government. After paying out some of the $1.06bn award (or tax refund, in official parlance) to shareholders, the previous Capricorn leadership thought it had found an easy fix for its overabundance of cash: hand it to Tullow Oil (TLW) in a merger. Shareholders rejected this, and also stopped a buyout by Israeli company NewMed Energy (IS:NWMD) in February. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data