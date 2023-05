Pivot to net debt position

Busy on the acquisition trail

Lords Trading Group (LORD) has been trading on Aim since midway through 2021. A distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY products, the company is exposed to fluctuations in construction markets. Despite lingering anxieties over whether successive interest rate hikes will have a cooling effect on industry activity, Lords has delivered pleasing numbers for 2022, sending the shares upward on results day.