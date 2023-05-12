Private equity’s tentative year so far

The state of the private equity (PE) market has been a source of considerable interest since central banks started to raise the interest rates on debt that funds the industry’s growth.

Whether this would translate into slower activity for the sector was a major worry for sector observers going into this year. EY's first-quarter private equity analysis has confirmed the industry has put the brakes on significantly, cutting the number of listings and buyouts.

Private equity houses managed $92bn (£73.bn) of total deals in the first quarter, compared with $240bn this time last year. There was a marked difference between January’s $12bn total and the $62bn of deals the industry completed in March – the biggest single deal was to take Japanese electronics giant Toshiba private for $16.2bn.