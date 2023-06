Heavy pressure on sewage releases will see wastewater spending climb

Full-year dividend of 42.7p an 11 per cent increase

South West Water owner Pennon (PNN) has seen its profits fall significantly in the 12 months ending 31 March, as power and other operating costs climbed at the same time as a drought hit Dorset and Cornwall. Pennon also runs Bristol Water, which came under the former’s umbrella formally in March.