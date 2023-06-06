N Brown sets out gloomy outlook as orders fall

Significant legal settlement

Dividend not reinstated

N Brown (BWNG) shares were unsurprisingly marked down by 14 per cent after the Aim-traded online clothing and footwear retailer unveiled an uninspiring set of results amid what it referred to as “challenging online market conditions”. Post-pandemic online trading trends were indeed apparent across the company’s key performance indicators, with order numbers down by 15 per cent to 8.7mn and active customer numbers falling by over 10 per cent to 2.6mn.