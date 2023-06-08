Why we shouldn’t be scared of sticky inflation

Sticky inflation in the UK – set to be the highest in the G7 this year according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – hasn’t only made the Bank of England (BoE) look bad. It has put us back on the list of countries at high risk of recession, as sterner methods may be required to snuff the problem out.

A recession however is not inevitable. Both the OECD and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conclude Britain will, narrowly, avoid one in its journey over the hump of price rises.

There’s lots of finger-pointing as to why the UK’s inflation is still running hot while it falls everywhere else. The original culprit remains the UK’s greater susceptibility to high energy prices. Other factors getting the blame are a mix of UK-specific ones and those driving prices up everywhere: our tight labour markets and shrinking post-pandemic workforce, wage increases, money printing, BoE errors, Brexit, supply chain disruption and basic goods shortages linked to the war, high pricing power and consumer tolerance of it. Meanwhile, factors such as excess savings and the preponderance of fixed-rate mortgages help explain why our inflation appears to be immune to the crushing force of interest rates.

While price growth in the US is still above target and mixed messages are coming through in the data about the strength of various factors at work, nevertheless a distinct and reassuring cooling trend appears to be emerging there. Next week the Federal Reserve might well take the opportunity to press pause on its rate tightening. That would allow more time for the effect of previous hikes to show, and keep the door open for the central bank to resume rate hikes the following month.

The BoE’s next decision on rates will be announced on 22 June and the expectation, given recent inflation readings, is that it will hike again, to 4.75 per cent. Most economists think rates will need to be raised to a range of 5.25 to 5.50 per cent from the current 4.5 per cent, and the timescale for when the BoE might start cutting rates has been extended. Bank Rate could therefore still be close to 5 per cent even at the end of 2024.

If rates go as high as 5.5 per cent, a recession will be on the cards. However, any slump is predicted to be mild. Moody’s view is that the economy will suffer a contraction over the year of just 0.1 per cent. That’s not so different to the weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth expected before the bad news on inflation.

RSM, whose view is that a recession will happen if rates do rise by another full percentage point over the next few months, also believes any downturn will be mild, estimating that the peak-to-trough drop in GDP would be between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent, and last through the second half of this year and into the first part of 2024.

But even without the help of a recession, inflation is expected to fall further as the full effect of energy price rises fall out of the annual calculation over the next two months. We should also see the lagged effects of higher rates and faltering business confidence, reflected in the most recent S&P Global/CIPS PMI data, start to have an impact, alongside input costs and wage growth moderating. Capital Economics notes that it took only a modest fall in the unemployment rate to generate a big rise in wage growth, so a modest rise in unemployment numbers could achieve the reverse.

Still, the risk remains that even as the UK inflation rate drops, some pressures won’t go away; that the drivers are no longer cyclical but are becoming structural – a theme that is explored by Hermione Taylor in our cover feature this week. A prolonged period of inflation above 2 per cent may be around the corner – the OECD thinks UK core inflation is set to be more persistent due to strong services inflation, and that this will only recede to 3.2 per cent in 2024.

However, a rate in excess of 2 per cent may well be manageable. What really matters is that inflation continues on a downward trajectory and that it does not become unpredictable. The bigger question, though, is are we on a path back to low interest rates as the norm?