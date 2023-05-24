Is Andrew Bailey the biggest obstacle to lower inflation?

What people think will happen dictates how long high inflation persists Policymakers have not done a good job of managing expectations

After fifteen years of low and stable inflation, the past 18 months have been a shock to the system. But where we go from here is tied up in a web of muddled communications from the Bank of England, very unhelpful comments from its members and the fact that workers and businesses feel poorer, and are taking action to stop that.

Although the overall rate of inflation has slowed to 8.7 per cent from 10.1 per cent, some troubling dynamics are at play. Core inflation, which reflects domestic inflationary pressures, actuallt accelerated to 6.8 per cent in April – the highest rate since 1992. This will worry the BoE, which was already concerned about ‘second-round’ inflation effects because of rising wage demands and businesses upping their prices. Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month that these second-round effects were "unlikely to go away as quickly as they appeared”. The latest figures suggest he is right.