/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

UK inflation falls – but markets expect more rate hikes

Food inflation increases while energy falls away
UK inflation falls – but markets expect more rate hikes
May 24, 2023
  • ‘Core’ inflation keeps on rising amid worries of 'second-round' effects
  • Food price inflation remains stubbornly high

Annual inflation has slowed to 8.7 per cent in the UK but the reading came in above what economists were expecting and has not diminished expectations of further interest rate increases.

The figure, released by the Office for National Statistics this morning, marked the end of a seven-month run of double-digit readings, though it remains substantially above the Bank of England's 2 per cent inflation target. It was also significantly higher than its 8.4 per cent forecast and the 8.2 per cent projected by economists.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data