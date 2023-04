Last month’s reacceleration should prove short-lived

But even if inflation is on the way down, its path could be bumpy

After peaking at 11.1 per cent last October, UK inflation had been on a slow but steady downward path, falling to 10.1 per cent by January this year. But last month’s data delivered an unpleasant surprise: the rate of inflation had re-accelerated to 10.4 per cent.