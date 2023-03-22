Does the UK need a digital pound?

The use case for a digital pound is not entirely convincing

So why are 114 countries exploring a central bank digital currency?

Are digital currencies the future of money? After the ‘crypto winter’ and a number of high-profile scandals, you could be forgiven for thinking that the answer is ‘no’.

Yet 114 countries, representing over 95 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) – including the UK – are exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Eleven economies have already launched one (see chart). Could a digital pound be the future of UK money?