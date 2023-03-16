The Squeeze: Forget SVB’s bailout, US capitalism still works

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse is a big financial story. In isolation, it is the second largest bank failure in US history. Then there is the systemic risk to the global banking system, political fallout from the government's intervention and the long-term impact on the start-up community.

The fact people hold such strong opinions on a topic that is so complex is indicative of how much skin there is in the game. Last Friday Garry Tan, chief executive of start-up incubator Y Combinator, said the possible collapse of SVB, were it not backstopped, would be an “extinction level event for start-ups, [one that could set companies] and innovation back by 10 years or more”. Most of the VCs were alarmist because they had millions of dollars on the line.

Last weekend, the US government guaranteed SVB’s depositors would get all their money back. This was great news for half of US venture backed companies with deposits in the bank and the investors backing them. It was also good for all the other US banks that are worried depositors will pull cash from them, as well as the depositors themselves, who in total amount to around 95 per cent of American households.