Budget 2023: what it means for you

Chancellor aims to reduce inactivity with pension and childcare reforms

Announcement comes against a backdrop financial instability and widespread strike action

Jeremy Hunt unveiled his Spring Budget yesterday, telling MPs that “in the autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money” meaning that “today, we deliver the next part of our plan, a Budget for growth”.

Hunt announced that underlying debt in five years’ time is expected to be nearly three percentage points lower as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) than forecast in the autumn. But despite a better-than-anticipated public finance position, and the fact the UK is now expected to dodge a recession this year, there were limited giveaways, with the tax increases announced in last year’s Autumn Statement going ahead as planned.

Although the chancellor stressed the importance of driving growth, and there is the promise of a green energy plan to come at the end of the month, the measures were more restrained than those in the short-lived “Growth Plan” announced in September’s mini-Budget. Nevertheless, several of the measures are expected to impact the UK’s macroeconomic performance:

Encouraging business investment Corporation tax will rise as planned to 25 per cent this April, although Hunt announced a regime of capital allowances and other reforms designed to boost investment. Under the new measures, businesses can offset 100 per cent of investments in IT equipment, plant or machinery assets against profits, allowing companies to significantly reduce their tax bills. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects the measure to increase investment by 3 per cent for each year it is in place, but suggested this would simply bring forward investment rather than increasing it unless the move is made permanent. Initially, the allowance will be permitted for three years; the chancellor said he hoped to make the relief permanent in time. Hunt also pledged to set up a string of 12 investment zones across the country. These zones will be given tax incentives and other benefits worth £80mn each over five years. Businesses that spend more than 40 per cent of their costs on research and development, a definition that encompasses the likes of life sciences and biotech companies, will be eligible for new, additional tax credit support. But the Treasury is maintaining its plan to cut other R&D credits for small technology businesses.

Pension reforms

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of inactive workers (who are neither working nor looking for work) has increased by 500,000, with more than half of the increase in inactivity in workers aged between 50 and 64.

In an effort to encourage older workers to re-enter the labour force, Hunt increased the cap on tax-free annual pension contributions to £60,000 from £40,000 and abolished the lifetime allowance completely. It was previously set at £1.07mn.

Other labour market measures Hunt also acknowledged the role of disability and long-term sickness in high inactivity rates. The chancellor announced measures including changes to sickness benefits and additional funding for back pain and mental health support designed to encourage participation. The chancellor also introduced measures to help parents, who can be discouraged from working due to prohibitive childcare costs. In a drive to “break down the barriers to work”, free childcare provision will be extended to all children aged one and two in the years ahead, while more funding will be given to providers. Child Benefit 2022/23 2023/24 Eldest child (pw) £ 21.80 £ 24.00 Each addition child (pw) £ 14.45 £ 15.90 Child Benefit Charge 1st threshold £ 50,000 £ 50,000 Child Benefit Charge 2nd threshold £ 60,000 £ 60,000 NB: Child Benefit Charge levied where one parent earning over £50,000 Source: Blick Rothenberg

Other measures

As expected, Hunt has extended the energy price guarantee (EPG) for a further three months. The end of the EPG would otherwise have seen typical household energy bills rise from £2,500 to over £3,000 in April. Hunt said that the change would ease pressure on families, while helping to lower inflation too.

The Office for Budget Responsibility fiscal watchdog now expects inflation to fall back to the 2 per cent target from 2024, and drop to 2.9 per cent by the end of this year.

The 23 per cent planned rise in fuel duty was scrapped for a year, at an expected total cost to the Treasury of around £5bn. From August, the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than in supermarkets as part of a new “Brexit pub guarantee”.

An increase in defence funding over the next five years was also announced, though an increase in spending as a percentage of GDP will only rise from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent when "fiscal and economic circumstances allow".

Economists have long suspected that Hunt would limit giveaways this month, preserving scope to loosen fiscal policy before the next general election. This must be held by January 2025, and will most likely be sometime next year.

The Budget was announced against a backdrop of industrial action, with school, NHS, civil service and tube strikes all scheduled to take place on the day. No further details on a public sector pay settlement were announced, but the chancellor is said to be debating whether any pay awards should be in the form of permanent salary increases or one-off bonuses. Estimates suggest that an inflation-matching pay deal of 5.5 per cent over 2023-24 would add an extra £5bn to the total pay bill.

After the ructions caused by the Truss government last September, this was in many ways a more normal Budget - despite the fact that the fiscal policies announced for the next tax year are not far off, in absolute terms, the amount of easing announced six months ago. But in the context of strikes, financial market turmoil and falling real wages, it certainly doesn't yet feel like business as usual.

Maximum Personal Allowances 2022/23 2023/24 Personal allowance* £ 12,570 £ 12,570 Income limit for Personal Allowance £ 100,000 £ 100,000 Maximum Transferable Allowance £ 1,260 £ 1,260 *Personal allowance is reduced by £1 for each £2 of income (less certain reliefs) over £100,000 Source: Blick Rothenberg

Tax Brackets 2022/23 2023/24 Starting Rate limit for Savings £ 5,000 0% £ 5,000 0% Basic Rate Band £ 37,700 20% £ 37,700 20% Higher Rate Band £ 112,300 40% £ 87,440 40% Additional Rate Threshold £ 150,000 45% £ 125,140 45% NIC Earnings Threshold per yr: £12,570 £12,570 UEL per year £50,270 £50,270 Class 1 NIC (higher/lower) 12.73% 2.73% 12.00% 2.00% Class 2 NIC (per week) £3.15 £3.45 Class 3 NIC £15.85 £17.45 Class 4 NIC (higher/lower) 9.73% 2.73% 9.00% 2.00% Source: Blick Rothenberg

Market reaction The Budget announcement came at a time of heightened volatility, with markets still reeling from the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse and renewed concerns about European lenders, in particular Credit Suisse. Expectations for peak UK interest rates have rapidly readjusted this week as a result, with analysts at Capital Economics noting on Monday that “it makes sense for central banks to become more cautious and less willing to pledge or signal another series of rate hikes” in light of the pressure on banking institutions. The FTSE 100 fell 2.8 per cent on Wednesday morning, with the index weighed down as financial stocks fell. By midday on Wednesday, 10-year gilt yields had fallen to 3.4 per cent, down from 3.9 per cent just a week earlier. Two-year yields also dropped below 3.4 per cent, down from 4 per cent in late February - all of which can be pinned on wider macroeconomic events rather than the Budget itself. Sterling was steady at $1.21 after hitting a low of $1.04 in September.