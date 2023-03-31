Will pandemic savings save British households?

Will economic uncertainty see households draw down their savings…

…or add to them?

How much of our pandemic savings have we spent? This, it turns out, is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. We know that many people made ‘excess’ savings during the pandemic as huge swathes of the economy were shuttered by Covid restrictions (see chart). But we also know that household finances are increasingly strained as high inflation eats away at real household disposable income: in the year to September 2022, it fell by 2.8 per cent.

Usually, we would expect households to cut back on spending as a result. But a pandemic savings ‘buffer’ might allow households to maintain their usual spending patterns even as their real incomes are squeezed.