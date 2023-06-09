Price floor for energy windfall tax should add 'certainty'

The government has brought in a price floor for its energy windfall tax, which would remove the 35 per cent Energy Profits Levy when oil and gas trades below a certain price. It introduced the floor after major producers cut investment in the UK, saying the fiscal rules had made projects unprofitable while also adding too much uncertainty.

But the prices chosen for the floor – $71.40 (£57) per barrel for oil and 54p per therm for gas, averaged over two consecutive quarters – means the tax is likely to stay in place. “The Energy Security Investment Mechanism is not expected to impact receipts from the Energy Profits Levy, based on current market forecasts,” the government said.

Industry lobby group Offshore Energies UK said the change was a welcome u-turn, but chief executive David Whitehouse said more action was needed to increase spending in the North Sea. “This is a step in the right direction, but many more will need to be taken to restore confidence to our sector,” he said.