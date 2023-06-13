/
Tatton tops the asset manager league

A strong set of results reaffirms the sound nature of the company's business model
June 13, 2023
  • Inflows and acquisitions lift AUM
  • Room for growth in the MPS market

The asset management sector has struggled for fees, relevance and inflows for the better part of a year as investor caution, rising interest rates that improve the return on cash, and some exceptionally choppy markets combined to make the sector something of an investment pariah. However, results for Tatton Asset Management (TAM) seem to vindicate the idea that building long-term relationships with swathes of independent financial advisers (IFAs) is a surer strategy for asset managers than chasing commoditised management fees.

