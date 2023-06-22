Interest rates lift business for XPS

Inflation-linked contracts offer income protection

Funds are generating considerable surpluses

Apart from the bump in the road that was the LDI crisis last autumn, anything pension related has been performing well in the expectation that higher interest rates will lift defined benefit schemes into surplus, thus creating new opportunities for the administration companies and advisors that keep the industry working. XPS (XPS) finds itself in the fortunate position that demand for its services is directly linked to how much volatility there is in the market.