Dividend to be rebased

Negative NAV total return

Shares in Schroder European REIT (SERE) pulled back on release of half-year figures detailing an 11 per cent year-on-year fall in net asset value (NAV), together with accompanying news that the trust's next interim dividend is to be rebased as economic conditions bite, with management citing “the potential impact of higher interest costs on the company's earnings and more patient capital deployment strategy”.