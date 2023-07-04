Foresight maintains fee growth and fund inflows

Fund flows remain positive

IHT demand keeps Foresight going

Few, if any, asset managers, have managed to maintain both fee growth and fund inflows so far this year. Fortunately, our long-term buy tip ESG-led Foresight Group (FSG) pulled off both in a rare balanced result for the sector so far this year. The manager pulled in funds on both an organic and inorganic basis, while maintaining a rising dividend payout. While acquisitions such as Infrastructure Capital contributed to the 35 per cent increase in funds under management (FUM) to £9bn, the results showed considerable resilience as investors with potential inheritance tax (IHT) liabilities used the opportunity to hunt for tax-efficient investment vehicles – which is an available option within Foresight’s suite of infrastructure and alternative investments.