Foresight maintains fee growth and fund inflows

- Fund flows remain positive
- IHT demand keeps Foresight going
Few, if any, asset managers, have managed to maintain both fee growth and fund inflows so far this year. Fortunately, our long-term buy tip ESG-led Foresight Group (FSG) pulled off both in a rare balanced result for the sector so far this year. The manager pulled in funds on both an organic and inorganic basis, while maintaining a rising dividend payout. While acquisitions such as Infrastructure Capital contributed to the 35 per cent increase in funds under management (FUM) to £9bn, the results showed considerable resilience as investors with potential inheritance tax (IHT) liabilities used the opportunity to hunt for tax-efficient investment vehicles – which is an available option within Foresight’s suite of infrastructure and alternative investments.