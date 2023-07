Price rises mask volume weakness

Stormont stand-off slows activity in Northern Ireland

The solid progress made by Breedon (BREE) in the first half of the year is not to be sniffed at, given the travails faced by other building materials operators. Underlying pre-tax profit was up 7 per cent to £64.9mn, once one-offs such as the £5mn cost of upgrading its listing to London’s main market are stripped out.