Marginal discount to net asset value

Negative net free cash flow

The state of the housing market has been both a blessing and a curse for Foxtons (FOXT). The London estate agent's results for the six months to 30 June revealed a slowdown in home sales had hit its revenues on that side of the business, while the highest rents on record contributed to a surge in revenue on the lettings side of its business. Taken together, it amounted to a bump in revenue and pre-tax profit.