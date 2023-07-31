Pearson beats expectations

Double-digit profit growth

No upgrade to forecasts

Education giant Pearson (PSON) banked an adjusted operating profit of £250mn in the first half of 2023, 12 per cent higher than analysts expected and 44 per cent higher than last year. This reflects very well on the group’s transformation plan. Almost £60mn of costs were cut in the period, and management expects to achieve £120mn of savings by Christmas. Margins are rising fast as a result, up four percentage points year on year at 13 per cent. Further improvements are expected.