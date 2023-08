Net debt and leverage increase

Operating cash conversion falls below 100 per cent

Aim-listed internet services group CentralNic (CNIC) has evidently made shareholder returns a priority in the past few quarters. Its inaugural final dividend of 1p was paid out in mid-June and the company announced a second share buyback programme just a few weeks later. This largesse has ostensibly come at a cost – with leverage growing to 1.0 times pro-forma cash profits, up from 0.9 times previously.