Investment trust buybacks are no panacea

Investment trust discounts are wide and share buybacks are on the rise. Analysts at Winterflood noted in early August that buybacks amounted to £2.2bn so far in 2023, up 53 per cent versus the equivalent period in 2022.

What’s interesting is the extent to which trusts focused on alternatives are involved. Private equity behemoth Pantheon International (PIN) recently outlined a chunky £200mn buyback programme, with others including Seraphim Space (SSIT) also setting out plans to do this.

An interesting theory mooted by the Winterflood team is that the proliferation of buyback programmes might help investment trust discounts to find a floor in such areas and, if this is the case, bargain hunters should get a move on. To give one example of price action, Seraphim announced its plans in July and was the best-performing trust for that month.