Ecora Resources transitions to lower profits

Royalty company hit by lower prices and shift away from its patch at the Kestrel coal mine, as it looks to move away from coal reliance
September 5, 2023
  • Steep fall in operating profit
  • New mines set to build revenues

Ecora Resources (ECOR) had warned investors the Kestrel royalty would be on the way out, but the first-half results show what a choppy transition period that might entail. The interim operating profit was down almost 60 per cent to $32mn (£25mn), as production moved from the area covered by the Kestrel royalty and coal prices dropped. Weaker metals overall also knocked sales receipts. 

The company said short-term Kestrel revenue “will become more volatile on a quarterly basis as operations move in and out of the group’s private royalty area”. The cobalt royalty on the Voisey’s Bay mine in Canada also saw a significant decline ($3mn compared with $14mn) as output fell and cobalt prices tumbled. Chief executive Marc Bishop Lafleche was sanguine about this, saying cobalt had been left in the ground while prices were weak. 

