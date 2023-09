Share buyback preferred over interim dividend

Sole focus on affordable housing

The board of Vistry (VTY) must be pretty pleased with itself. The company's shares leapt by 14 per cent on the day of its half-year results after the housebuilder said its "sole focus" will be selling “affordable homes” to organisations rather than individuals on the open market. The share price bump looks like a resounding vote of confidence in the move.