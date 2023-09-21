companies

DFS Furniture expects return to growth after profit fall

The company continues to rebuild its gross margin in the face of discretionary spending headwinds
DFS Furniture expects return to growth after profit fall
September 21, 2023
  • Record market share
  • Dividend cut

DFS Furniture (DFS) said in July that the furniture market is faring “significantly worse than expected”, so it wasn’t a surprise that the retailer’s annual profits plunged as demand continues to be impacted by cost of living pressures. Revenue went in the wrong direction as more shoppers decided not to splash the cash on big-ticket sofas. But the market responded favourably to the reaffirmation of a return to profit growth in 2024, with the shares marked up by 6 per cent despite the confirmation of a lower dividend.

