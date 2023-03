IC Interviews: Stephen Yiu

Dave Baxter is joined by Stephen Yiu, lead manager of the popular but embattled Blue Whale Growth fund (GB00BD6PG787). They discuss recent shifts in the portfolio – from Yiu exiting many of the mega-cap US tech stocks to a newfound interest in the energy sector – and the thinking behind this. From ChatGPT to the metaverse, they also look at which technological advances might drive tomorrow’s returns, and which might look less convincing