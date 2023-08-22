podcasts

IC Interviews: Herald's Katie Potts

Dan Jones is joined by Katie Potts, managing director of Herald Investment Management and lead manager of the Herald Investment Trust
August 22, 2023

In the latest IC Interviews, Dan Jones welcomes Katie Potts, lead fund manager for tech- and small cap-focused Herald Investment Trust. 

In this episode, Potts talks about how she values technology stocks, her take on the topic of the moment, AI, and her view on distinctly British attitudes to the state of the stock market.

The pair go on to discuss the challenges the UK market has faced in recent years, how the increase in US takeovers has altered the investment landscape and the most exciting times in the market to be a fund manager.

