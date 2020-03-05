Tyman copes with US hangover

Tyman’s (TYMN) like-for-like revenue dipped by 2 per cent in 2019, as the group faced customer losses in North America and tighter trading conditions. The window and door component manufacturer is dealing with what chief executive Jo Hallas described as “hangover issues” from its consolidation project.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe