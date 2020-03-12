IP's portfolio falters

IP (IP), a seed capital fund for research-based companies, saw its fair value portfolio decline from £1.1bn to £1bn in 2019. Chief executive Alan Aubrey conceded in a statement that the figure was disappointing, and that it reflected “ongoing rationalisation in the portfolio and significant headwinds, particularly in the UK market”. The group recorded a negative return on its net assets, excluding intangible assets and goodwill, of £73.7m.
