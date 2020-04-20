Beyond gold: commodities holding up under Covid-19

While gold is hitting major highs off the back of Covid-19, it’s not the only commodity doing well. Palladium, mined as a byproduct of platinum, reached record highs earlier this year of over $2,800 (£2,250) an ounce (oz), while platinum has been chugging along below $1,000 an oz. Unlike gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) - as those two plus rhodium are known - have supply and demand forces pulling them in all different directions because of their industrial uses. Both metals can be used in catalytic converters, used in car exhaust systems to reduce pollution.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe