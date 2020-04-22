MenuSearch

News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London are showing signs of stabilisation after the oil-induced gyrations of recent days. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European markets are cautiously higher after yesterday’s decline, but the daily momentum indicators are fading. The reality of economic collapse is being seen in oil markets, but - juiced by central bank support and of course being much more forward-looking than, for instance the June oil contract – equity markets are displaying greater optimism. I’d say oil markets are telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

