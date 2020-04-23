Seven Days: 24 April 2020

Oil goes negative

Unprecedented

For the first time in history, the price of US oil has entered negative territory. With lockdowns in place around the world, there is simply too much oil on offer and not enough demand. Producers are having to pay buyers to take the commodity off their hands. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to -$38 a barrel on 20 April. Brent crude – another oil benchmark – remained in the black, but did fall below $20 a barrel on 21 April – hitting an 18-year low. More in this week’s news pages and cover feature.