News & Tips: Stocks rebound, LondonMetric, Royal Dutch Shell & more

London investors returned to the buyers circle again today as a steady rise in the oil price helped bolster sentiment. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'European markets rose after Asian equities made some gains. Markets in Japan, South Korea and China were shut for a holiday, but Hong Kong and Sydney rose. Wall Street closed a little higher after bulls pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory only in the final hour of trading yesterday. There is a little more risk appetite as oil prices climb.' For Neil's full article, click here.

