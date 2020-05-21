MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Assura raises first quarter dividend

Assura raises first quarter dividend

By Emma Powell

Reliable income has become a scarcity for investors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, a fact reinforced by the UK selling negative yielding bonds for the first time this week. So although Assura (AGR) posted only 1.2 per cent growth in rental income from reviews of existing assets last year, management’s decision to raise the first quarter dividend for the 2021 financial year to 0.71p is a rare piece of good news.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Assura Plc

  1. Assura yield tightening abates

  2. Assura's initial yield clipped

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

  2. Company News 

    Five questions for the future of the housing market

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

More on Assura Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Investec shares at record discount

The Anglo-South African bank’s full-year results made for predictably grim reading

Investec shares at record discount

Full Year Results 

Tate & Lyle hit by lockdowns

Tate & Lyle hit by lockdowns

Full Year Results 

Severn Trent braces for unpaid customer bills

Severn Trent braces for unpaid customer bills

Full Year Results 

Ninety One debuts in the mire

Ninety One debuts in the mire

Full Year Results 

Great Portland warns of fall in demand for space

Great Portland warns of fall in demand for space

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Investec shares at record discount

The Anglo-South African bank’s full-year results made for predictably grim reading

Investec shares at record discount

Half Year Results 

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Does IntegraFin face a price battle?

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: The new future

The Investment Hour: The new future

This week's articles 

This week's articles 22 May 2020

This week's articles 22 May 2020

Coronavirus 

The New Future

The New Future

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now